WhatsApp To Launch QR Code Connect, Channels Suggestions Feature Soon; Know More Here

The new QR code feature will be a quick and easy way to connect to other users on WhatsApp, which will be based on the username feature.

WhatsApp is gearing up to launch a QR code feature to connect based on Usernames, along with some new updates for its Channels tool.

New Delhi: The popular Meta-owned social messaging platform, WhatsApp is currently testing out new features, including a QR code sharing option as well as similar Channels suggestion features. The first update builds upon the upcoming WhatsApp Username feature, dismissing the need to share numbers to connect with the user. The Similar Channels feature aims to give recommendations to users, much like Instagram’s counterpart feature. The features are currently under development and will be launched soon. Here are more details on the soon-to-be launched updates.

WhatsApp QR Code Connect Feature

In an upcoming app update, WhatsApp is reportedly looking on adding a shortcut to let users rapidly share their QR code from the chats page. This information was reported by WABetaInfo. Currently, users can share their QR code through the app’s settings, but this new feature will provide a quicker and easier way to do so directly from the conversations tab interface. It is important to note that the username, not the phone number, will probably appear when sharing the QR code. Therefore, after username support is added in the future, this feature might be enabled.

Adding a shortcut to share the QR code straight from the chats tab will benefit users greatly in terms of accessibility and convenience. Users will be able to share their QR codes with ease without having to go through the app settings thanks to the integration of this capability within the conversations tab layout. Furthermore, having the shortcut on the chats tab promotes using the QR code-sharing tool more frequently. When this function is easily available from the location where users usually have chats with their contacts, we think utilisation of it will grow.

WhatsApp Similar Channel Suggestions

For a future app update, WhatsApp is working on a feature that will recommend new channels to follow. WhatsApp will recommend a list of related channels based on their relevance and resemblance to other channels that are already available to users, whether they want to follow a new channel or examine the details of one they already follow. It is important to note that suggestions will only come from verified channels, guaranteeing that users are receiving information from reliable sources. It is also crucial to note that rather than using customised algorithms that assess user preferences, these recommendations are made based on how similar the channel content is.

The recommendation feature for related channels will mainly help viewers find fresh content that might be relevant to them. It is possible that many users are unaware of all the WhatsApp channels that suit their interests. WhatsApp will assist users in finding a greater variety of material that they would find interesting and relevant by recommending related channels. Furthermore, it is likely that WhatsApp helps channel owners by using this functionality to help them reach a wider audience. Knowing that their material may be seen by more people who are really interested in it will motivate channel owners to keep creating excellent content.

