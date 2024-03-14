Home

WhatsApp To Let Users Mention Contacts In Status Updates Soon; Know More Details Here

The new feature will allow users to tag their contacts on Status updates.

WhatsApp to introduce Status Contacts feature on Android. (Image: WABetaInfo)

New Delhi: Popular messaging app with over 3 billion users, WhatsApp is working on a new update that will soon allow its users to mention contacts in status updates. With the upcoming update, WhatsApp aims to enhance interactivity amongst its users using status updates, as users will be able to directly mention their contacts in their status updates, boosting their engagement with the people they care about the most.

Here are all the details on the soon-to-be launched WhatsApp Status feature.

WhatsApp Status: Mention Contacts Feature

A WABetaInfo report claims that WhatsApp is working on adding the ability to mention contacts in status updates. When a user appears in a status update, they are immediately alerted. Users will be able to include particular contacts directly in their status updates when this feature becomes available in a later version. Their updates will have an easier time grabbing attention and staying noticed as a result.

The mention function will greatly improve the level of interaction with status updates. Users will be able to include their contacts directly in their updates, which will improve their interaction with the individuals who matter most to them. Furthermore, WhatsApp has the potential to improve communication by guaranteeing that users are consistently informed of pertinent status updates. Users are more likely to interact with the material by replying or reacting when they receive notifications when they are referenced in a status update.

WhatsApp Communities Feature

Within the app, beta testers of WhatsApp may now explore local communities thanks to another new feature. With this update, companies and businesses may now get a complete list of all the communities they have previously joined, along with their announcement groups and subgroups. Furthermore, businesses can now launch new communities directly from this section, replicating the features seen in the customer app for ordinary users.

This new feature would significantly improve the user experience since it would allow businesses to see and manage communities. Businesses were previously able to join communities through group invite links, but they were not able to obtain a list of all the groups inside a community because WhatsApp Business did not have this capability. After the latest update, businesses may now navigate community group conversations with the same ease as app customers, improving communication and community administration.

WhatsApp also recently released new Ramadan stickers on account of Ramadan on Sunday, which are available for download.

