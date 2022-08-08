Delhi: Meta owned messaging platform WhatsApp is relentless in rolling latest features to up[date the app in order to provide a great user experience. In a recent development, it has announced to launch about 7 new features to enhance the working of the app keeping in mind the needs of the user as well. According to WABetaInfo, these new features will be rolled out for the beta version of both iOS and Android and eventually will also be made accessible for desktop users.Also Read - Attention Uber Riders in Delhi-NCR! Soon You Can Book an Uber Via WhatsApp in Hindi

7 new features

Status Reactions – WhatsApp is releasing status reactions on WhatsApp beta for Android, a feature that lets people react to others’ status just like we can do in Instagram. As of now, users can pick from 8 available emojis: Smiling Face with Heart-Eyes, Face with Tears of Joy, Face with Open Mouth, Crying Face, Folded Hands, Clapping Hands, Party Popper, and Hundred Points. Login Approval – WhatsApp is working on a new security feature called login approval , an option to add extra-layer of security to your WhatsApp account. With the launch of this update users will be immediately notified whenever a new login is processed with their account details. This feature is under development and it will be available in the future. In another of its update it will launch a section to view past group participants to some users that install the latest WhatsApp beta for iOS update. After releasing the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.17.21 update, the app will also roll out past group participants to some Android beta testers. In addition, as it happens on WhatsApp beta for Android, the in-chat event that shows up when someone leaves a group is only visible to group admins. The instant messaging platform will soon launch an advanced WhatsApp feature to mange storage by bringing the old storage usage section from a different entry point. With this unnecessary media and section messages can be deleted WhatsApp is releasing a tweaked version for the context menu on WhatsApp beta for Windows by including the spell check action in addition to pre existing bold, italics etc options. Privacy update: WhatsApp is developing an option that will allow community members toggle phone number sharing so users will be able to choose who can see their phone number in a certain sub-group if a community. With this only saved contacts might be able to see our phone number in a group. This might save from the hassle of exiting from all those unknown groups we are often added into as our number is accessible to all.

While all these features seem promising and might also be solutions for some of our problems, it is all waited in the future. Release dates for some of these is still not certain as the work is under progress.