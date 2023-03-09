Home

Technology

WhatsApp to Roll Out ‘Push Name Within Chat List’ Feature on iOS Beta

WhatsApp to Roll Out ‘Push Name Within Chat List’ Feature on iOS Beta

This latest WhatsApp feature will make it easier for the users to understand who the unknown contact is without any need to save the number as a new contact.

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature

New Delhi: WhatsApp keeps rolling out latest and updated features for the convenience of users and now it is about to launch a new “Push name within the chat list” feature on iOS beta. As per a WABetainfo, Beta testers will now see push names within the chat list instead of the phone numbers every time they receive a message from an unknown group member. This feature will make it easier for the users to understand who the unknown contact is without any need to save the number as a new contact.

It will be useful for participants in large group chats where it is difficult to keep track of who is who.

You may like to read

This feature is currently available for some beta testers that install the latest version of WhatsApp beta for iOS from the TestFlight app, and is expected to roll out to more users over the coming days, the report said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, it was reported that the messaging platform was working on a new feature for iOS beta which will allow users to set an expiration date for groups.

When this feature will be released, users will be able to choose from various expiration options such as one day, one week or a custom date.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.