New Delhi: Popular messaging app WhatsApp in a new support update said it will stop working on some older iPhones. The instant messaging app company in a statement said that it will end support for iOS10, iOS11 and also iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C by 24 October this year.

According to a report by WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp has issued a warning to iPhone users running on iOS 10 or iOS 11 that they need to update their iPhones in order to keep using WhatsApp after October 24. "WhatsApp will stop supporting this version of iOS after 24 Oct 2022. Please go to Settings > General, then tap Software Update to ge the latest iOS version," that warning message reads.

There are not many iPhones that are still running on iOS 10 and iOS 11. At the moment, there are only two devices in the iPhone line-up that include iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c. If you have one of these older iPhones, you will not be able to use WhatsApp on your iPhone from October 24. However, those who are using the iPhone 5s or the iPhone 6, WhatsApp will keep working for now, and they will be notified if their iPhones stop supporting the Meta-owned instant messaging app.

WhatsApp on its Help Center page has said that iPhone users need to be running iOS 12 or newer to keep using the app. On the other hand, Android users need Android 4.1 or newer to use WhatsApp.

Apple iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C are not be compatible with iOS 12, so the users would not be able to use WhatsApp as the new changes will start rolling out. A report claimed that Apple is expected to reveal iOS 16 during the WWDC 2022 next month, and it will be rolled out later this year, possibly around the time the company launches the iPhone 14 series.