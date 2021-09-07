WhatsApp Stop Working – The Popular instant messaging app WhatsApp will not work on smartphones older than November 1. WhatsApp to discontinue its support on older phones, and now WhatsApp 43 will no longer work on older smartphone models. Both Android and Apple iOS are present in the list of phones that have ended WhatsApp support. According to Sun’s report, WhatsApp will not work on phones running Android 4.0. Apart from this, its support will also stop on iPhone running Apple iOS 9.Also Read - WhatsApp's New Beta Feature Enables Users to Customise Notifications and Keep Unwanted Alerts at Bay

List of Smartphones Not Supporting WhatsApp –

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite, Samsung Galaxy Trend II, Samsung Galaxy SII, Samsung Galaxy S3 mini, Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2, Galaxy Core and Galaxy Ace 2.

Apple iPhone

iPhone SE (first generation), iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus, in case they’re not updated from iOS 10, will lose support for WhatsApp.

LG

LG Lucid 2, Optimus F7, Optimus F5, Optimus L3 II Dual, Optimus F5, Optimus L5, Optimus L5 II, Optimus L5 Dual, Optimus L3 II, Optimus L7,Optimus L7 II Dual, Optimus L7 II, Optimus F6, Enact , Optimus L4 II Dual, Optimus F3, Optimus L4 II, Optimus L2 II, Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD, and Optimus F3Q.

Sony

Sony Xperia Miro, Sony Xperia Neo L, Xperia Arc S.

ZTE

ZTE Grand S Flex, ZTE V956, Grand X Quad V987 and Grand Memo.

Huawei

The Huawei Ascend Mate, Huawei Ascend G740, Ascend D Quad XL, Ascend D1 Quad XL, Ascend P1 S and Ascend D2.

Other Smartphones

Alcatel One Touch Evo 7, Archos 53 Platinum, HTC Desire 500, Caterpillar Cat B15, Wiko Cink Five, Wiko Darknight, Lenovo A820, UMi X2, Faea F1 and THL W8.