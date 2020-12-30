Starting from next year i.e January 1, millions of smartphone users will not be able to use WhatsApp, as their devices will no longer remain compatible with the instant messaging app. As of January 2021, WhatsApp will stop running on a range of older iOS and Android-based devices, which run on outdated softwares. The Facebook-owned messaging app will stop working on smartphones that are not running on at least iOS 9 or Android 4.0.3 operating systems Also Read - New Year 2021 Stickers: How to Download And Send it on WhatsApp

However, this is a fairly normal process as WhatsApp updates its minimum operating system requirement every year.

Here’s the full list of devices which will stop working:

Android Devices – WhatsApp can be used for Android 4.0.3 (also known as Ice Cream Sandwich) and newer versions launched after this one. All Android devices running on Android version 4.0.3 or newer will still be compatible with WhatsApp, while those running older Android versions will lose access.

iPhone Devices – The instant messaging service can be accessed on all iOS devices with iOS 9 version and all versions after it. Users who are still using the iPhone 4 or lower model will lose access. So, those who are using the iPhone 4S, iPhone 5, iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6S will need to update their operating system to iOS 9 or later to continue using WhatsApp.

List of phones which will lose access

HTC Sensation

Google Nexus S

Sony Ericsson Xperia Arc

LG Optimus 2X

Samsung Galaxy S I9000

HTC Desire

Motorola Droid Razr

Samsung Galaxy S2

Phone owners can see what software their device is using by checking the settings section.

-For iPhone users, this can be found under Settings > General > Software update.

-Android users can go to Settings > About Phone to find out OS version running on their smartphone

What can you do?

People who are still using these phones can either opt for a new smartphone or update your mobile operating system. If users have such phones that are no longer compatible with WhatsApp, then they must back up their chats before January 1, 2021, if they want to retain them.

“Once you have one of these devices, install WhatsApp and register your phone number. WhatsApp can only be activated with one phone number on one device at a time. Furthermore, there’s no option to transfer your chat history between platforms. However, we provide the option to export your chat history as an email attachment. Please note, export chat isn’t supported in Germany,” WhatsApp says in its support page.

Here’s how to update WhatsApp:

You can easily update WhatsApp from your phone’s application store. Please note if you received a message that isn’t supported by your version of WhatsApp, you’ll need to update WhatsApp. We encourage you to always use the latest version of WhatsApp. Latest versions contain the newest features and bug fixes.

Android: Go to the Google Play Store and search for WhatsApp. Tap Update next to WhatsApp Messenger.

iPhone: Go to the App Store and search for WhatsApp. Tap UPDATE next to WhatsApp Messenger.

KaiOS: Press JioStore or Store on the apps menu. Scroll to the side to select Social, then select WhatsApp. Press OK or SELECT > UPDATE.