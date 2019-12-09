New Delhi: Using WhatsApp on Windows phones? Here’s what you need to know, or recall, if you’ve forgotten: WhatsApp will stop working on Windows phones from December 31, 2019.

After earlier confirming in May that it will turn off support for the aforementioned phones on the said date, the Facebook-owned messaging platform has reiterated the same in a blog post. Justifying its decision, WhatsApp said, “As we look ahead to the next seven years, we want to focus our efforts on the mobile platforms a vast majority of people use.”

“While these devices have been an important part of our story, they don’t have the capabilities we need to expand our app’s features in the future. This was a tough decision, but also the right one to keep people in touch with their friends and family members, using WhatsApp,” the blog post further said.

In order to use WhatsApp on Windows phones after December 31, the post said, users will have to upgrade to a newer Android, iPhone or Windows phone.

However, besides Windows phones, WhatsApp is also scheduled to stop working on platforms like Android versions 2.3.7 and iOS 7 and older from February 1, 2020 onwards. In the past years, it stopped working on the following platforms on the following dates:

Nokia Symbian S60: After June 30, 2017

Blackberry OS and BlackBerry 10: After December 31, 2017

Nokia S40: After December 31, 2018

The development comes even as WhatsApp is getting closer to launching a ‘Dark’ mode.