WhatsApp Feature Update: Another new feature is on its way for WhatsApp users. The instant messaging app might soon allow users to edit the messages they have already sent, Yes, you read that right. No more deleting the entire message or sending the corrected text with an astrix symbol. According to a report by WaBetaInfo, the Meta owned company is likely to roll out Edit Message feature to help users get rid of those errors made in haste.

WhatsApp is now working on the process that lets the app update the message by using its edited version: this is a sign that WhatsApp keeps working on this feature. In case you are using an outdated build of WhatsApp, you have to update the app when you receive an edited version of a message from the recipient or a linked device. As we mentioned in the previous articles about edited messages, the information about the time window to let people edit their messages is still unknown, unfortunately.

As of now, it is not known how the feature will work. It is possible that WhatsApp may display the 'Edited' label alongside such messages. Also, the ability to edit a message may be available for a limited time period once a user hits the send button.