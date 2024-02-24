Home

WhatsApp Upcoming Updates: Filter Favourite Contacts, Access Channel Reports on Android, iOS

New favourite contacts filter, Channel reports and new animation sticker, WhatsApp is gearing up for a feature packed updates in the coming future.

New Delhi: WhatsApp is one of the most popular messaging apps, with over 3 billion active users in 2024. The Meta-owned social media platform is currently working on bringing a favourite contacts filter feature to a future update of the app, along with a new reports feature for Channel on both Android and iOS. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the update follows up on previous versions of the app, which included marking favourite contacts for calls.

Here are all the details for the upcoming WhatsApp update.

WhatsApp Favourite Contacts Filter

WhatsApp is working on a chat filter function to make it easier for users to keep track of their interactions with their favourite friends. In a future update, users will be able to prioritise and easily access conversations with their favourite contacts, thanks to the new chat filter, which will ensure they never miss any crucial messages from them. It is vital to note that WhatsApp Web will soon receive an update with this feature, so it is not just available on the iOS app.

How will it benefit WhatsApp Users?

Users managing several chats with a dedicated chat filter will greatly benefit from the addition of the favourite contacts feature. WhatsApp will make it simpler for users to prioritise crucial discussions by enabling them to flag particular contacts as favourites, guaranteeing quick access to people they interact with regularly. Favourite contacts will enable users to tailor their messaging experience to their preferences, guaranteeing that they can effectively manage their chats and maintain constant communication with their most significant contacts.

WhatsApp Channel Reports Feature on Android, iOS

The “Channel Reports” feature in WhatsApp beta versions for iOS and Android offers users a comprehensive overview of the reports they have submitted within the app. This feature provides detailed insights into the outcomes and status of these reports, allowing users to track the progress and resolution of their reported issues or concerns.

The update is currently available for WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.4.10.78 and WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.5.11 and will be gradually rolled out to other users, and eventually to the stable build.

WhatsApp To Introduce Lottie Stickers

A report by WABetaInfo reveals that WhatsApp is introducing a new feature in its beta version for Android 2.24.5.10 called Lottie stickers. These stickers are animated emojis created using the Lottie framework, which allows designers to create high-quality animations that maintain their quality even when proportions are adjusted. This feature aims to enhance user expression and communication by introducing dynamic and engaging forms of emoji interaction. Although support for animated emojis is still under development, WhatsApp is working on implementing Lottie support for stickers in a future update.

