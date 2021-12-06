New Delhi: WhatsApp on Monday announced that its users will now have the option to turn on disappearing messages by default for all new chats. The meta-owned platform said that it is adding two new durations for disappearing messages: 24 hours and 90 days, as well as the existing option of 7 days.Also Read - Epic Games 'Flipped' Goes Live With New Features | Deets Inside

“When enabled, all new one-on-one chats you or another person start will be set to disappear at your chosen duration, and we’ve added a new option when creating a group chat that lets you turn it on for groups you create,” WhatsApp said in a statement. Also Read - Banned Over 2 Million Accounts in India in Oct: WhatsApp in Compliance Report to Govt

This new feature is optional and does not change or delete any of your existing chats, the company added. WhatsApp introduced disappearing messages last year and recently introduced a way for photos and videos to immediately disappear after being viewed once. Also Read - WhatsApp Gets Custom Sticker Maker Feature | Know How To Use

“For people who choose to switch on default disappearing messages, we will display a message in your chats that tells people this is the default you’ve chosen,” the company noted. If a user needs a particular conversation to remain permanent, it’s also easy to switch a chat back. “We believe disappearing messages along with end-to-end encryption are two crucial features that define what it means to be a private messaging service today and bring us one step closer to the feeling of an in-personal conversation,” said WhatsApp.