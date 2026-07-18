WhatsApp update: THIS new feature makes iPhone calls crystal clear | Details inside

WhatsApp periodically rolls out small features for its users that make the app easier to use. Now, the company is rolling out a similar new feature for iPhone users. If you frequently make voice or video calls on WhatsApp, this update could be useful.
According to the report, WhatsApp is now offering a shortcut that allows you to change the mic mode during a call. Previously, this required opening the iPhone’s Control Center, but now this option will be available directly within WhatsApp. This feature is being rolled out gradually, so it may take some time to reach all users.
According to a report by WABetaInfo, this feature has been spotted in the WhatsApp for iOS 26.27.74 beta version. When it arrives on your phone, a new Mic Mode option will appear in the More menu during a call. Tapping it will open your iPhone’s microphone settings, allowing you to select your preferred mode without disconnecting the call.
It’s worth noting that WhatsApp hasn’t created a new microphone system. This is simply a quick way to access Apple’s existing features. Once you select a Mic Mode, it will remain in the next WhatsApp call unless you change it yourself.
There are four types of Mic Modes available in Apple iPhone.
According to the report, you’ll need iOS 15 or later to use Voice Isolation and Wide Spectrum. This feature will work on iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and newer models. Meanwhile, Automatic Mic Mode will only be available on iPhones running iOS 18 or newer.
This WhatsApp update hasn’t reached all users yet. The company is rolling it out gradually. So, if you don’t see this feature on your iPhone yet, you’ll need to wait for an upcoming update. The good news is that you won’t need to repeatedly open the Control Center during a call, and you can easily change all settings within WhatsApp.
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