New Delhi: The popular messaging app WhatsApp keeps introducing new features to improve the chat experiences for its dedicated tech-savvy users. At present, the messaging app is reportedly testing a new feature that will allow users to report specific messages on the WhatsApp platform. The feature is being tested with beta testers for both iOS and Android devices.Also Read - WhatsApp Likely To Launch 'Voice Transcription' Feature That Converts Voice Notes To Text

This upcoming feature is an effort by the Facebook-owned app to limit the abusive and spam messages on the platform. The feature has been initiated by the WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo for iOS beta versions 2.21.190.12 and 2.21.190.11 respectively. Also Read - How To Hide WhatsApp Message Preview From Notification Bar : Follow These Simple Steps

The WABetaInfo, an independent portal stated that the users will grant permission to the app to forward only the reported messages to WhatsApp and also apprise the sender about it. This new feature will be different than the existing report option. The existing report option used to send five of the most recent messages to WhatsApp when a user had initiated a report on the basis of complete chat. On the Beta version of WhatsApp, the users can find a report option when they press and hold a message. Also Read - This WhatsApp Trick Will Let You Send Messages Without Typing

Ways to try the new Report option

For Android users, the feature is available on the WhatsApp beta version 2.21.20.1. for many beta testers. Click on a single message by long-pressing on it, further click on the three-dot on the top right corner. Finally, click on Report.

However, this feature is still being tested and no further announcement has been made for the feature to be used by regular users. Meanwhile, the WABetaInfo report suggests that the new feature will be functional for Android and iPhone users. Users need to wait for the upcoming feature.