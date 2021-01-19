New Delhi: The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Tuesday pulled up WhatsApp and asked the company to provide clarification on the recent changes over the Facebook-owned messaging app’s privacy policy. Also Read - WhatsApp Policy Row: It's Voluntary, Use Some Other App if Not Acceptable, Says Delhi High Court

In a written letter to WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart, the IT ministry asked the company to furnish responses to the government's query regarding the privacy, data transfer and sharing policies, official sources told news agency ANI.

Amid a user backlash over a new privacy policy of WhatsApp, the Indian government has said it is looking into the changes made by the popular messaging app, and asserted that sanctity of personal communication needs to be maintained.

WhatsApp has drawn massive criticism from users globally, including India over concerns that data was being shared with its parent company, Facebook. WhatsApp, on its part, has maintained that messages on the platform are end-to-end encrypted and that neither WhatsApp nor Facebook can see the private messages on WhatsApp’s platform.

A recent survey by Mashable stated that WhatsApp may lose up to 15 per cent customers in India over its privacy controversy. Moreover, around 36 per cent users may reduce their usage of the app drastically.

Earlier this month, WhatsApp had reassured its users with an update in its terms of service and privacy policy around how it processes user data and partners with Facebook to offer integrations across the social media giant’s products. Users have till February 8, to agree to the new terms in order to continue using the platform.

WhatsApp had also stated that it is open to answering any questions from the government on the issue and that it remains committed to the privacy and security of users across India.