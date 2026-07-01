‘We’ve built multiple layers of defence’: WhatsApp responds on impersonation fears as India pauses username feature rollout

WhatsApp pauses its username feature rollout in India following government concerns over impersonation and a demand for a detailed safety explanation.

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Govt issues notice to Meta over WhatsApp username feature. Representational image

WhatsApp update: Following a strict directive from the Indian government, WhatsApp paused the rollout of its anticipated username feature. The Centre issued a notice to parent company Meta, demanding a detailed explanation within three days over fears of potential user impersonation. In response, WhatsApp reassured officials that it built multiple layers of defense to protect user identity. The tech giant confirmed it is reserving high-profile names, including celebrities, government entities, and public figures, ensuring they can only be claimed by their legitimate owners.

The government earlier directed Kunal Shah-run WhatsApp to explain the username feature within three days and refrain from launching it until consultations with the government are completed. According to a report carried by IANS news agency, the Centre sought a detailed explanation from Meta on the new feature and has directed the company to submit its response within three days.

Govt asks Meta not to roll out the “usernames” feature in India

The government also asked Meta not to roll out the “usernames” feature in India until consultations on the matter are completed, the sources added. In a statement, a WhatsApp spokesperson that that “We’ve announced the option for people to reserve their preferred username on WhatsApp”.

Also read: WhatsApp username feature update: Is Modi government planning to send notice to Meta?

What WhatsApp said on impersonation fears in username feature rollout?

“The ability to use a username is not yet live and will roll out slowly later this year. To protect against impersonation, we’ve held the highest-profile names — think public figures, government entities, celebrities, verified Meta accounts — so they can only ever be claimed by their legitimate owners and lookalike derivatives of known names are held as well,” said the spokesperson.

Users still require a phone number to use WhatsApp and we’ve built multiple layers of defence against scams into usernames. “Other users need to know the exact username to message you, we will limit how many new people an account can contact, block repeated attempts to guess someone’s username key, and have systems to detect and remove activity showing common impersonation and abuse patterns,” said the company spokesperson.

Also read: No need to share phone number for WhatsApp, app brings usernames to boost privacy | All details

WhatsApp said when the feature becomes available and someone sends you a message for the first time via your username, “we will show you if they’re a new account, if they’re your contact, if you have groups in common, and if they’re based in a different country, so you can decide whether to respond.”

(With inputs from agencies)