New Delhi: Popular instant messaging app WhatsApp has recently rolled out a new feature that assures a little more privacy while sending pictures, videos or any other media on the platform. Similar to Snapchat and Instagram, Facebook-run WhatsApp has introduced the ‘View Once’ feature that lets users send pictures and videos that can be viewed by the recipient only once before it deletes itself.Also Read - WhatsApp New Feature: Now Archived Chats Will Remain Archived And Muted Even After New Text Received

With this feature, WhatsApp guarantees more privacy as it limits the recipient to save it in the gallery. The sender will also be notified once the picture is ‘opened’, even if the receiver has disabled read receipts. The feature has been made available globally, including India. Also Read - Millions of Phone Numbers of Clubhouse Users 'Up For Sale' on Dark Web

New feature alert! You can now send photos and videos that disappear after they’ve been opened via View Once on WhatsApp, giving you more control over your chats privacy! pic.twitter.com/Ig5BWbX1Ow — WhatsApp (@WhatsApp) August 3, 2021

To enable the feature, users need to get the latest version of WhatsApp on their smartphones. Then,

Select (or click) a picture/video

Attach it to the chat

Click on the ‘View Once’ icon next to the send icon

Send it.

The ‘View Once’ feature is already available on Instagram DM (direct message), which is also owned by Facebook. The feature was rolled out for Android users first but it is now available on iOS devices too.

In November last year, WhatsApp had introduced the Disappearing Messages feature, which allowed the platform to automatically delete messages and media files after a week.