WhatsApp Usernames Explained: Who can get one, privacy features and steps to reserve it

After the feature gets fully activated, WhatsApp users will be able to connect after exchanging usernames only. There will still be options to block or report unwanted messages

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WhatsApp Usernames

New Delhi: Instant messaging application WhatsApp has announced plans to roll out a username feature later this year, allowing those on its platform to communicate without sharing their phone numbers. The Meta-owned messaging platform maintains that the feature is aimed at enhancing privacy, particularly in group chats and interactions with new contacts. The company has already opened early reservations for usernames.

As per the company, the username feature is aimed at letting users connect without revealing their phone numbers, offering an extra layer of privacy and protection. The company also said that the feature is optional and aims to make interactions with new contacts and participation in group chats more secure by reducing the need to share personal contact details.

The company says the feature will be introduced gradually later this year with multiple safeguards built into the system. The proposed feature has triggered worry among cybersecurity experts, startup founders and some users who fear it could lead to impersonation, spoofing and financial fraud through lookalike usernames. Some public figures, including MobiKwik CEO Bipin Preet Singh and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, have said that close variations of their names appear to have already been reserved, fuelling concerns about possible wider misuse once the feature becomes mainstream.

Industry watchers have cautioned that shifting trust from a visible phone number to a platform-managed identity could dilute accountability.

What WhatsApp says:

While the clock is ticking on that three-day timeline given by the Government – and it would be interesting to see how WhatsApp defends its latest move before authorities – a spokesperson for the platform, in a statement on Wednesday, maintained that the feature is not yet live and will be rolled out gradually later this year with multiple safeguards. WhatsApp asserts that usernames are optional, cannot be searched by strangers and that users can enable an additional “username key”, requiring both elements to be in place before someone can initiate contact.

In a set of FAQs released on Thursday, WhatsApp reiterated it has reserved usernames of public figures, celebrities, government entities and Meta-verified accounts, along with lookalike derivatives, so they can only be claimed by legitimate owners. It has also dismissed as “false” claims that popular or well-known usernames are being reserved by others. Users who link their Instagram or Facebook accounts can opt for matching usernames to establish ownership before unlinking them later if they so choose, it says.

WhatsApp says it will display contextual warnings for first-time messages, such as whether the sender is a new account, shares mutual groups or is messaging from another country. It also plans to limit outreach by new accounts, block repeated attempts to guess username keys, and monitor ‘reports and blocks’ to detect impersonation and scam patterns.

What happens next?

The government is awaiting Meta’s response to its notice before deciding its next course of action. But it has already made it clear that unless the response is found to be satisfactory, unless they can “assure and convince, WhatsApp won’t be allowed to proceed with the rollout.

While WhatsApp maintains that the username feature strengthens privacy without compromising safety, experts feel that success on the ground will depend on how effectively the platform detects impersonation, verifies identities and protects ordinary users and small businesses – not just high-profile accounts – from abuse.

The Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) has, however, expressed concern over the Centre’s missive, saying the notice to WhatsApp has no clear basis in law.

“It is an attempt by the executive to decide what a company may build and ship, which no statute permits,” the digital rights advocacy group said.

In a social media post, the IFF further wrote: “MeitY does not name any provision that lets it approve a product feature before release or order one withdrawn, because there is none, and the provisions it does cite do not supply that power.”

How will WhatsApp usernames work?

After the feature gets fully activated, WhatsApp users will be able to connect after exchanging usernames only. There will still be options to block or report unwanted messages. It is important to note that the names will be limited to 35 characters and there will be few restrictions, with the exception of some high-profile officials and celebrities whose names will not be made available to anyone else.

So it’s unlikely WhatsApp will be overrun with users calling themselves Donald Trump, for example. The Meta-owned firm described usernames as a privacy feature. Alice Newton-Rex, WhatsApp’s head of product, said she had heard from users that they didn’t always want to share their phone numbers in order to be in contact with others, particularly in group chats. She said she hoped the feature would “give users control over how they choose to show up” on the app.

How do I reserve a username?

As per Meta, WhatsApp usernames will be rolled out “gradually over the coming months”

Users will be notified when their username is activated.

Users who are looking to reserve a username on WhatsApp can find it through their account or profile settings in the app.

The option to click through and reserve a username will appear once available.

Notably, it cannot be done on WhatsApp Web or Desktop.

Anyone who wishes to match their WhatsApp username to those they have on any other Meta apps will need to link it to their existing accounts on Accounts Centre.

That means some of your data is shared across multiple Meta accounts, such as Threads and Messenger.

Some people have complained on social media that the option to reserve a username has not appeared for them yet.

The company has told people to “make sure you have the latest version of WhatsApp downloaded and keep an eye on your app”.

(With Inputs from PTI)