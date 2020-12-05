New Delhi: WhatsApp users may lose access to their accounts if they do not accept new terms of service in 2021. If reports are to be believed, WhatsApp will roll out new terms of service in 2021, and if users fail to comply with it, they may lose access to the instant messaging application after February 8. Also Read - Good News: Now, You Can Book LPG Gas Cylinders Through WhatsApp, SMS | Here’s How

WABetaInfo, a leading tech portal has shared a few screenshots that hinted that the Facebook-owned WhatsApp will soon roll out the updates in the Terms and Privacy Policy.

In the new policy update, users will reportedly be given information about WhatsApp's service and how the company processes user data. Moreover, it will also explain how businesses can use Facebook-hosted services to store and manage chats.

“If you don’t agree with the changes, you can delete your WhatsApp account within WhatsApp Settings,” the report reads.

Speaking to The Independent, a WhatsApp spokesperson confirmed that all users “must agree” to the new terms by February 8 next year if they wish to have continued access to the app.