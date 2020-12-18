New Delhi: Looks like scammers find a way to do online frauds and dupe people despite so many measures taken by social-media platforms to combat the same. In one such recent case, people have reported to be receiving messages offering them part-time work from home (WFH) jobs for a salary of Rs 3000 per day. Also Read - WhatsApp Plans to Offer Health Insurance, Micro-Pension in India Soon | All You Need to Know

The message being received by WhatsApp users from unknown contacts also says that those enrolling for the job will get Rs 50. All they ask you to do is click on the provided link. Well, don’t fall for this lucrative offer. A report by India Today verified the authenticity of this offer and found that clicking on that link could lead to loss of money and sensitive data. Also Read - From Next Year, WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These iPhones, Android Phones | Here’s Why

“There is a part-time job, you can use your mobile phone to operate at home, you can earn 200-3000 rupees a day, 10-30 minutes a day, new users join to get you 50 rupees, waiting for you to join. Reply 1 and long click the link to join us asap,” the message reads. Also Read - Zuckerberg Calls India Very Special Country, Looks to Push WhatsApp Payment Services Deeper

People must think twice before buying into such claims. Generally, these messages are nothing but a hoax and lead to cyber attack. Make a habit of verifying such messages before clicking on the links. Sometimes, the scammers try to lure people in the name of big companies and falling pray to such claims becomes easy.

If you receive such a message, the wise thing to do is to ignore it and block the contact. You may also want to report the contact.