New Delhi: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp has announced three important privacy features that users have been waiting for long. The key features were announced by CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Tuesday, giving users more control over their conversations and added layers of protection when messaging.

“We’ll keep building new ways to protect your messages and keep them as private and secure as face-to-face conversations,” said Zuckerberg.

All You Need to Know about WhatsApp’s 3 Latest Privacy Features

Now, WhatsApp users can exit group chats without notifying everyone. And, only the admins will be notified.

WhatsApp also introduced the ability to select who can and can’t see when you’re online. The feature will start rolling out to all users this month.

WhatsApp is also enabling screenshot blocking for ‘View Once’ messages for an added layer of protection.

“Now, instead of notifying the full group when leaving, only the admins will be notified. This feature starts to roll out to all users this month,” said the social network.

“Over the years, we’ve added interlocking layers of protection to help keep their conversations secure, and the new features is one way we continue to deliver on our commitment to keep messages private,” said Ami Vora, Head of Product at WhatsApp.

“To spread the word about these new features, we’re also kicking off a global campaign, starting with the UK and India, to educate people about how we work to protect their private conversations on WhatsApp,” Vora added.