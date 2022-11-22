WhatsApp Users Can Soon Manage Call History Within App. Check Details Here

WhatsApp is soon launching a new feature that will have the ability to track call history on its desktop app.

WhatsApp had already rolled out the beta for Windows 2.2246.4.0 update on the Microsoft Store.

New Delhi: Meta-owned WhatsApp brings new features every now and then to improve the application for its users. WhatsApp is soon launching a new feature that will have the ability to track call history on its desktop app, according to a report by WaBetaInfo.

According to the report, WhatsApp had already rolled out the beta for Windows 2.2246.4.0 update on the Microsoft Store. “Since this app is a beta version, the call history may not immediately be in sync with the one on your mobile device,” the report said.

Earlier, WhatsApp said it was rolling out a new update called ‘Do Not Disturb’ mode support for missed calls to some beta testers through the Google Play beta programme.

The update allows let users to know if they have missed a call due to DND mode. Users will see a handy tagline right under the missed call history item indicating that the call was silenced by Do Not Disturb, according to Android Police. Users will also see a similar blurb when they punch up the person’s chat thread.

With the introduction of this feature, it will let users share the screenshot of the indicator with the caller to let them know that the call was not intentionally ignored as it was put on the DND mode.