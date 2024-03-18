Home

WhatsApp Users Could Soon Scan UPI QR Codes From Chat List: Here’s How To Use It

The new Scan UPI QR code feature could prove to be a time saver for many, Indians or UPI users in other countries.

New Delhi: Good news for WhatsApp users, as the Meta-owned social messaging app is working on a new feature to enable its users to scan UPI QR codes from its (main-screen) chat list. The upcoming feature is helpful because many users are already using payments on WhatsApp to securely send and receive money in India. It is also important to note that the NCPI-owned UPI is officially supported in India and other countries, including Sri-Lanka, Mauritius, France, the UAE, Singapore, Bhutan, and Nepal. Hence, the update will prove to be very beneficial for users, making it even more convenient for them to perform transactions within the app.

Here are the complete details on the upcoming WhatsApp UPI app.

New WhatsApp UPI Update

As per a WABetaInfo report, WhatsApp is currently working on testing a new update that features a new shortcut that allows them to scan any UPI QR code directly from the chat list and is now available for some beta testers to try out. This feature proves to be very beneficial for users, making it even more convenient for them to conduct transactions within the app. Many people in India already use payments on WhatsApp to securely send and receive money.

WhatsApp Scan QR from Chat List

The feature to scan UPI QR codes straight from the chat list will eliminate the requirement for users to go through numerous screens or complete multiple processes in order to make payments. In addition to saving time, this procedure will improve the overall user experience and make scanning easier. Furthermore, given the extensive use of digital payments in India, this functionality would be a natural fit with WhatsApp’s goal of enabling safe, effective communication and quick transactions for its users.

Some beta testers who install the most recent versions of WhatsApp beta for Android from the Google Play Store can use the ability to scan UPI QR codes from the chats list, and it will be made available to even more users in the upcoming days.

Steps to Use WhatsApp UPI Feature

To use the WhatsApp UPI feature for making payments, follow these steps:

Add Your Bank Account: Ensure you have an active account with an Indian bank that supports UPI.

Make sure your bank account’s primary phone number matches your WhatsApp account.

Open a chat with the person you want to send money to and tap on the Payments option.

Enter the amount you want to send, and follow the prompts to set up your bank account. Send Money: Once your bank account is added, click on the QR code icon on the chat list or open a chat with the contact you want to send money to.

Tap the ‘₹’ symbol (payments icon).

Enter the amount you want to send and proceed with the payment. Verify Payment: Confirm the payment by entering your UPI PIN.

If you haven’t set up a UPI PIN yet, follow the instructions to do so using your debit card details. Check Payment Status: To confirm if your payment was successful, check the status of your transfer in the chat or view past transactions in the payment settings.

