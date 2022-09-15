WhatsApp News: WhatsApp developers have been testing the ability that will enable the users to manage who can see when they are online. The company is also said that they are adding several new features like the ability to search for messages by date and viewing status from the chat list. According to WaBetaInfo, the ability to hide online status is available for Android Beta testers.Also Read - Woman Makes Derogatory Comments Against Maharashtra Dy CM Devendra Fadnavis' Wife Amruta on Facebook; Held

The WhatsApp users may note that the new feature comes with WhatsApp beta Android 2.22.20.9 version.

To recall, WhatsApp had made the announcement in August this year. It brings new privacy options in the app's settings, enabling users to change their last seen status to 'Nobody', 'Contacts' and 'Everyone'.

“Seeing when friends or family are online helps us feel connected to one another, but we’ve all had times when we wanted to check our WhatsApp privately. For the moments you want to keep your online presence private, we’re introducing the ability to select who can and can’t see when you’re online. This will start rolling out to all users this month,” WhatsApp had said earlier.

WhatsApp beta tester can follow these steps to check whether you have received the feature or not?