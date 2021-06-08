New Delhi: WhatsApp voice calls are now available for Jio Phone and other KaiOS-based feature phone users around the world. The Facebook-owned platform has joined hands with KaiOS Technologies to let people make voice calls on their KaiOS-run feature phones. The users must note that the new feature works on the Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) technology and requires users to have an active Wi-Fi or mobile data connectivity for making WhatsApp calls. Also Read - WhatsApp's New Feature 'Flash Calls': How Will it Work and Other Details

The company on Tuesday released a statement stating that voice calling through WhatsApp was now available to millions of smart feature phone users globally. "People are relying on WhatsApp now more than ever to communicate and stay in touch with their loved ones. We want to support communities that are on lighter operating systems in many places around the world. Bringing WhatsApp voice calls to KaiOS-enabled devices helps us connect the world privately through a service that is simple, reliable, and accessible to everyone – no matter what kind of mobile device they're using," said Matt Idema, COO of WhatsApp, in a statement.

To avail this latest feature, the users need to download WhatsApp version 2.2110.41 on their Jio Phone and other KaiOS devices. Once enabled, users can make WhatsApp calls by going to Options > Voice call of any chat thread available.

It is important to note that the users can also attend WhatsApp voice calls on their feature phones including Jio Phone just like how they attend normal calls.

The update is for all KaiOS devices that come with up to 512GB of RAM and have updated to the latest WhatsApp version 2.2110.41. This includes the famous JioPhone 4G feature phone and Nokia 8110 in India, among many other options.

To recall, WhatsApp debuted on Jio Phone ahead of its release on other KaiOS phones in September 2018. It, however, came on models including the Nokia 8110 4G in 2019.