There was a lot of controversy in India in the past regarding WhatsApp Privacy Policy 2021 and people started shifting towards instant messaging apps like Telegram and Signal expressing their displeasure with WhatsApp. WhatsApp is currently the most used messaging app in the world. It has 2 billion (200 crores) monthly active users in the world. The change in privacy policy was announced in January 2021 which resulted in a huge drop in the download of WhatsApp. Telegram is one such app which gained much hype in recent months. Even though WhatsApp has huge popularity among users, but features offered by Telegram including secret chat, self-destructing messages, and encrypted backups are gaining attention of many users.

Let’s find out WhatsApp or Telegram which is the best Chatting App for Users

WhatsApp vs Telegram Cloud Storage

Telegram has a very special feature in which users can keep their files, photos, documents, and messages in cloud storage. Users can use this cloud storage later by logging in from anywhere and an unlimited data storage facility is available in this cloud storage. There is no such feature present in WhatsApp.

Talking about sharing files, photos, videos, audios of up to 16MB size can be sent in WhatsApp at a time. At the same time, documents up to 100MB in size can be sent through this app. In this app, you get the facility to backup and restore on Google Drive and iCloud.

WhatsApp vs Telegram Group Features

The most important thing about Telegram is that a group of two lakh people can be created simultaneously in it. Apart from this, many unique features such as polls, quizzes, hashtags, etc are also available in its group. It also has a self-distracting message feature. Files up to 1.5GB can be shared through this app.

Whereas, we can only add 256 participants in WhatsApp group chat. Group video calls can be done with 8 people at a time.

WhatsApp vs Telegram End-To-End Encryption

All chats are end-to-end encrypted in WhatsApp which ensures that only the sender and recipient can read the message. But there’s a catch! Messages backed up on a cloud are not encrypted and neither the time and location of the messages are encrypted.

The Telegram uses Client-Server encryption which means the company has access to your messages sent via its platform. The -To-End Encryption is available in Telegram only for ‘Secret Chats’. To use the Secret Chat feature, the user must enable end-to-end encryption. In this, a self-destruct timer can also be installed in the message sent by the user. Secret chats in Telegram cannot be forwarded to anyone else and user get a notification whenever someone tries to take a screenshot of the chat.

WhatsApp vs Telegram Multi-Platform Support

Users can log in to Telegram with their name and password from any device. Whereas in WhatsApp, users can log in only on two devices at a time i.e., phone and web.