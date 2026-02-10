Home

WhatsApp web finally gets voice and video calling support, allowing users to make calls directly from browsers

WhatsApp Web is finally rolling out voice and video calling support for beta users, allowing calls directly from browsers without installing the desktop app, marking a major platform upgrade.

WhatsApp Web takes a big leap forward as voice and video calling features begin rolling out, allowing users to make calls directly from their browser without installing a desktop app.

WhatsApp users who rely on WhatsApp Web to message friends and family can finally breathe a sigh of relief as Meta appears to have begun pushing browser-based support for voice and video calls to WhatsApp Web beta testers.

WhatsApp for desktop users has had support for calls since 2017. Now, years after people have been pushing Meta to bring calls to WhatsApp Web, the popular messenger appears to be listening.

Beta Users Can Initiate Calls Directly From WhatsApp Web Chats

Updated reports from WABetaInfo claim that calling support is being rolled out to beta testers where individual users will be able to place voice and video calls directly from chat threads on WhatsApp Web.

Beta users who gain access to calling support will notice new icons at the top of chats that enable users to initiate voice and video calls – akin to features available on mobile and desktop apps.

Meta is expected to bring group calling support to WhatsApp Web soon. Users will be able to access the calling feature without having to install additional apps as long as they have a verified phone number linked to their WhatsApp account.

WhatsApp Web Calls Are Encrypted, But Can You Screen Share?

Calls made on WhatsApp Web will be protected with end to end encryption.

The new calling features come with screen-sharing support for video calls – which WhatsApp says has long been available on WhatsApp desktop app.

Users on operating systems like Linux who do not have access to a WhatsApp native desktop app can also place calls without installing third-party applications as WhatsApp Web calls can be accessed through the browser.

WhatsApp Likely To Expand Browser-Based Calling Support To General Users

WABetaInfo notes that while the ability to make calls on WhatsApp Web is only available to beta testers for now, the company is expected to bring the features to general users in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp Could Come to Firefox!

WhatsApp recently announced support for its app on Firefox via Amazon. Users who wish to install WhatsApp on Firefox will need to visit the Amazon appstore to download WhatsApp.

