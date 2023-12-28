WhatsApp Web: How to share status updates using Desktop or Web Version, step by step guide

Home

WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature that could allow its Web and Desktop users to interact with the "Status" section on the messaging platform.

WhatsaApp Status feature is currently being tested for its WhatsApp Web and Desktop users.

New Delhi: The popular messaging platform WhatsApp is currently testing a new feature that could improve the users interaction with the “Status” section on WhatsApp Web and desktop versions. The highly-anticipated update, if rolled out officially, would allow users to share their own status updates directly from their computers, eliminating the need to switch to their smartphones.

WhatsApp Testing with Beta Users:

The new feature is currently in its testing phase, being available only to a limited number of beta users on both WhatsApp Web and the WhatsApp desktop app. These beta testers are able to access the functionality and provide feedback to WhatsApp developers, helping to refine the feature before a wider release.

How to Access the Feature (for beta users):

If you’re a beta tester for WhatsApp Web or desktop app, you can check for the feature by following these steps:

Open WhatsApp Web or the desktop app. Check if you see a new green circle with a plus sign (“+”) next to your profile picture in the “Status” section. If present, clicking this icon will open the status update creation screen.

Using WhatsApp Status on the Web:

Once you have access to the feature, using WhatsApp Status on the web is straightforward:

Click the green circle with the plus sign (“+”) next to your profile picture in the “Status” section. Choose your preferred type of status update: Text: Write your desired text message. Photo/Video: Select an image or video from your computer. GIF: Choose a GIF from your saved collection or search for new ones. Add a caption, if desired, and customise the visibility settings (My contacts, My contacts except…, or Only share with…). Click “Send” to share your status update.

Status Updates Variety:

Just like on the mobile app, the web version of WhatsApp Status offers a variety of options for creating engaging updates:

Text updates: Share your thoughts, feelings, or updates with simple text messages.

Photo and video updates : Showcase your experiences and adventures with photos and videos directly from your computer.

GIFs: Add a touch of humour or excitement with animated GIFs.

Disappearing status updates: Choose “My status” for updates that disappear after 24 hours, adding a sense of immediacy.

Additional Features in Testing (for beta users):

Some beta users are also reporting additional features being tested alongside the ability to create status updates:

Status reactions: Send emoji reactions to other users’ status updates directly from the web interface.

Advanced status customization: Apply filters, text formatting, and other editing options to your photos and videos before sharing them as status updates.

Potential Implications and Impact:

The ability to share status updates directly from the web version of WhatsApp holds significant potential for both user experience and the platform’s overall functionality.

Enhanced User Experience: Eliminating the need to switch between devices for creating and viewing status updates streamlines the process, offering a more convenient and seamless experience for desktop and web users. This particularly benefits individuals who spend a significant amount of time working on their computers.

Increased Engagement: The convenience of creating status updates from the web could potentially boost user engagement with the “Status” feature. With easier access to sharing, users might be more likely to post updates and interact with those of their contacts.

Bridging the Mobile-Web Gap: This feature further blurs the line between the mobile and web versions of WhatsApp, fostering greater consistency and integration across platforms. Users can now enjoy a complete WhatsApp experience, including status updates, directly from their desktops.

Monetization Opportunities: Sharing status updates from the web opens up potential avenues for targeted advertising within the “Status” section. While not confirmed, WhatsApp might explore displaying relevant ads based on user data and engagement with status updates, similar to its existing mobile app strategies.

Wider Rollout and Timeline:

While currently in beta testing, the official release date and wider availability of the “Status” feature for WhatsApp Web and desktop app remain unconfirmed. However, the positive feedback from beta users and the potential benefits for user engagement suggest a high likelihood of a wider rollout in the near future. Official announcements from WhatsApp regarding the feature’s development and release timeline are expected soon.

The ability to share status updates directly from the web version of WhatsApp is a potential game-changer for desktop and web users. It promises a more convenient and seamless experience, potentially boosting engagement and bridging the gap between the mobile and web platforms. While in its early stages, the future’s future looks promising, offering exciting possibilities for the evolution of WhatsApp’s messaging and communication capabilities.

We will continue to monitor the development of this feature and keep you updated with the latest news and announcements from WhatsApp. Stay tuned for further insights and analysis on the latest news on technology and its impact on the world

