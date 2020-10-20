WhatsApp users can soon get voice and video calling features on the web version. According to a new report, WhatsApp is working on bringing voice and video calling to its web version. This feature was seen after a new update in WhatsApp web version 2.2043.7. This feature is currently in beta phase, which means that the company is testing it before public release. Also Read - EPFO Subscribes Can Opt For This Easy & Speedy Route For Redressal of Grievances | Read on

Webetainfo, which monitors WhatsApp's latest beta update, has released a screenshot of the new update. According to the report of Webetainfo, when users receive video and audio calls through WhatsApp Web, a separate window will be opened, where the call can be accepted or rejected.

📞 WhatsApp Web 2.2043.7: what's new?

• More details and screenshots for Voice and Video Calls, from WhatsApp Web!

• WhatsApp has also added a "BETA" label, suggesting to offer Calls from WhatsApp Web soon!https://t.co/kkk9Oq5Mqx NOTE: This feature will be enabled soon. — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) October 19, 2020

At the same time, when users call another through Whatsapp Web, a small window will open. This will also include the states of the call. A small window will open, when an individual will place a call through WhatsApp Web. In addition to individual calling on WhatsApp Web, support for group audio and video calling will also be available soon. This feature is not currently available on the beta update. WhatsApp voice and video call are already available in Android and iOS apps. It seems that soon this feature will also be available in the desktop version.

So far, Facebook’s proprietary instant messaging app WhatsApp has not shared any information about this feature. However, it is expected that after the latest update in the beta app, the official stable release will also come in the coming days. The support of audio and video calling in the WhatsApp web version will give users a lot of convenience. With the new update, people working on their personal computers or laptops will not need a phone to make WhatsApp calls.