Home

Technology

WhatsApp Will Allow Users To Lock Chats Across Linked Devices; Check Details Here

WhatsApp Will Allow Users To Lock Chats Across Linked Devices; Check Details Here

WhatsApp's latest developments features an upgrade on the new Chat Lock feature, which can now allow users to one-tap lock chats across all connected devices. Read more here.

WhatsApp is working on a new feature to allow users to lock chats across all devices. (Image source: Abhijay Singh Rawat/india.com)

New Delhi: WhatsApp, the widely used social messaging app from Meta with over 2 billion users globally, is reportedly developing a new feature which will allow users to lock their chats across all of their linked devices. This handy feature will provide users with an additional layer of security and privacy.

Trending Now

Here are all the details about the upcoming WhatsApp feature:

WhatsApp Chat Lock On All Devices

You may like to read

A report by WABetaInfo indicates that WhatsApp is also preparing to add new features for Android users, which would allow them to have greater control over the privacy of their conversations across different platforms. The most recent WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.4.14 update, available on the Google Play Store, reveals that WhatsApp is working on bringing the chat lock feature to linked devices. WhatsApp has already been developing a new feature for its Web client called chat lock, which will provide an additional level of security for conversations in the future.

How Does WhatsApp Chat Lock Across Devices Work?

With the next version of WhatsApp, users will be able to lock a chat on their primary device and have it automatically locked on all other connected devices as well, which will improve privacy. Chat locks will be synchronised across devices, so specific conversations will always be protected regardless of which device is being used. Additionally, users will need to enter a secret code in order to view the list of locked chats from a linked device, adding an extra security measure to conversations across multiple devices.

WhatsApp Chat Lock Advantages

A major step forward in improving user privacy and security is the soon-to-be-available chat lock feature for linked devices. This feature not only ensures that users are protected consistently across all devices, but it also streamlines the user experience by coordinating security measures. WhatsApp will benefit from this feature’s extension to linked devices by making it easier for users to switch between platforms, like going from their phone to a desktop or tablet. WhatsApp’s dedication to offering users a secure messaging experience across multiple platforms is reflected in this unified approach to privacy management. The chat lock feature for linked devices is presently under development and will be part of a future app update.

WhatsApp Update: New Carnival Stickers

Meta-owned WhatsApp, has also launched new stickers on the social messaging platform based on the Carnival Theme. The sticker pack is called “It’s Carnival, Baby,” and comes with a message from WhatsApp saying “Let the rhythm take over your chats with the new It’s Carnival, Baby sticker pack. Dance, eat, and parade the week away. Vamos là!.” WhatsApp has also recently launched custom stickers for iOS users and is reportedly developing the same for Web users.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.