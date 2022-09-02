WhatsApp Services Latest News Today: If you are an active iPhone user, then you may get into trouble next month. Here is a warning for several users of the iPhone. Some of the older iPhone models might no longer support WhatsApp from October 2022. Hence, if you are using WhatsApp but own an earlier model of the iPhone, you will need to update your device.Also Read - Action Taken Against 2.7 Crore Posts On Facebook and Instagram In July: Meta in Compliance Report

As per WABetaInfo, Apple is warning some iPhone owners that WhatsApp support for their devices is coming to an end and the warning says iPhones running iOS 10 and iOS 11 software will no longer be able to use the texting service. Apple also needs to introduce certain functions that may not work in the older operating system. Also Read - Apple Likely to Launch New 'iPhone 14 Max' This Year

Read Notification Here

“WhatsApp is always used to dropping the support for some versions of Android and iOS, in order to let the company introduce certain functionality that may not work on old operating systems. In this case, WhatsApp is now planning to drop the support for iOS 10, iOS 11, iPhone 5, and iPhone 5C over the coming months,” the report said. Also Read - Meta Testing New Tools to Help Users Control What They See On Instagram

“If you’re using iOS 10 or iOS 11, you need to update to iOS 12 in order to continue using WhatsApp: it means you can still continue using WhatsApp on iPhone 5S, iPhone 6, and iPhone 6S, but you need to update your iOS version. Unfortunately, WhatsApp will no longer be compatible with iPhone 5 and iPhone 5C since iOS 12 is not available for these devices,” it added.

Other media reports suggest that WhatsApp has already started alerting iPhone users who are using iOS 10 or iOS 11 versions of the program.

Which iPhone models will be affected?

The iPhone users must note that iOS 10 and iOS 11 software versions are not widely used on iPhones and iPhone 5 and iPhone 5s are the only two iPhone models that will be impacted by this change, as per Mashable India.

Several users have already received a notification that the software would soon stop functioning on their smartphones. However, if you want to continue using the messaging app under this situation, users will need to upgrade their iPhones.