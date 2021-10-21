New Delhi: Last month, Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp reportedly announced that it would stop working on multiple smartphones in 10 days – starting November 1. However, if your WhatsApp is blocked, then you won’t be able to send or view messages, photos or videos on your old smartphones. Giving further updates, WhatsApp said that the app will not support older versions of Android and iOS.Also Read - Man Waits For 6 Months After Swallowing Phone, Undergoes Surgery After Experiencing Pain
On the other hand, if anyone has smartphone that supports Android OS 4.1 and iOS 10 and above will be the only one who can use the messaging app. The Android and iOS users can check the software version they are using by going to the settings of the mobile phone. Also Read - WhatsApp Rolls Out New Feature That Allows Users to Join Ongoing Calls Directly From Group Chats
As per the information shared on the WhatsApp FAQ section, starting November 1 Facebook-owned texting platform will cease to support systems running on Android 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich, iOS 9, and KaiOS 2.5.0. Also Read - Now Book Parking Slot in Delhi Using 'MyParking' App | Check Steps And Other Important Details Here
The list released by WhatsApp includes smartphones from Samsung, LG, ZTE, Huawei, Sony, Alcatel, and others. Notably, these phones will not receive support from WhatsApp and will be incompatible with the app.
However, Android users can check Settings, then About Phone to see which Android version their smartphone is running on. Earlier, WhatsApp had stated that it is working on view once messages that would disappear forever after just being viewed once.
Here’s full list of smartphones on which WhatsApp will stop working:
Apple
iPhone 6S
iPhone 6S Plus
Apple iPhone SE
Samsung
Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
Galaxy SII
Galaxy Trend II
Galaxy S3 mini
Galaxy core
Galaxy xcover 2
Galaxy ace 2
LG
LG Lucid 2
Optimus L5 double
Optimus L4 II Double
Optimus F3Q
Optimus f7
Optimus f5
Optimus L3 II Double
Optimus f5
Optimus L5
Optimus L5 II
Optimus L3 II
Optimus L7
Optimus L7 II Double
Optimus L7 II
Optimus f6
Enact
Optimus f3
Optimus L4 II
Optimus L2 II
Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD
ZTE
ZTE Grand S Flex
Grand X Quad V987
ZTE V956
Big memo
Huawei
Huawei Ascend G740
Ascend D Quad XL
Mate Ascension
Go up P1 S
Go up D2
Ascension D1 Quad XL