New Delhi: Last month, Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp reportedly announced that it would stop working on multiple smartphones in 10 days – starting November 1. However, if your WhatsApp is blocked, then you won't be able to send or view messages, photos or videos on your old smartphones. Giving further updates, WhatsApp said that the app will not support older versions of Android and iOS.

On the other hand, if anyone has smartphone that supports Android OS 4.1 and iOS 10 and above will be the only one who can use the messaging app. The Android and iOS users can check the software version they are using by going to the settings of the mobile phone.

As per the information shared on the WhatsApp FAQ section, starting November 1 Facebook-owned texting platform will cease to support systems running on Android 4.0.3 Ice Cream Sandwich, iOS 9, and KaiOS 2.5.0.

The list released by WhatsApp includes smartphones from Samsung, LG, ZTE, Huawei, Sony, Alcatel, and others. Notably, these phones will not receive support from WhatsApp and will be incompatible with the app.

However, Android users can check Settings, then About Phone to see which Android version their smartphone is running on. Earlier, WhatsApp had stated that it is working on view once messages that would disappear forever after just being viewed once.

Here’s full list of smartphones on which WhatsApp will stop working:

Apple

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

Apple iPhone SE

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Galaxy SII

Galaxy Trend II

Galaxy S3 mini

Galaxy core

Galaxy xcover 2

Galaxy ace 2

LG

LG Lucid 2

Optimus L5 double

Optimus L4 II Double

Optimus F3Q

Optimus f7

Optimus f5

Optimus L3 II Double

Optimus f5

Optimus L5

Optimus L5 II

Optimus L3 II

Optimus L7

Optimus L7 II Double

Optimus L7 II

Optimus f6

Enact

Optimus f3

Optimus L4 II

Optimus L2 II

Optimus Nitro HD and 4X HD

ZTE

ZTE Grand S Flex

Grand X Quad V987

ZTE V956

Big memo

Huawei

Huawei Ascend G740

Ascend D Quad XL

Mate Ascension

Go up P1 S

Go up D2

Ascension D1 Quad XL