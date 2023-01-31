Top Recommended Stories
WhatsApp Will Not Work on THESE Old Phones From Today | Check Full List Here
The devices running on OS versions older than these will no longer support WhatsApp.
New Delhi: Attention WhatsApp users, if you are using an Apple iPhone 6, first-generation iPhone SE, or any old Android phone, then take note. As per a report by HT Tech, Meta-owned WhatsApp will stop working on some of the old smartphones from February 1, 2023.
However, if you want to operate WhatsApp on an Android phone, it must be running on Android version 4.0.3 or new one. In the similar manner, the iOS version 12 and above will support WhatsApp. On the other side, the devices running on OS versions older than these will no longer support WhatsApp.
Here’s the full list of phones that will stop supporting WhatsApp
- Apple iPhone 6S
- Apple iPhone 6S Plus
- Apple iPhone SE (1st Gen)
- Samsung Galaxy Core
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
- Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
- Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini
- Samsung Galaxy Trend Ii
- Samsung Galaxy X Cover 2
- Vinco Darknight
- Archos 53 Platinum
- ZTE V956 – Umi X2
- ZTE Grand S Flex
- ZTE Grand Memo
- Huawei Ascend Mate
- Huawei Ascend G740
- Huawei Ascend D2
- LG Optimus L3 Ii Dual
- LG Optimus L5 Ii
- LG Optimus F5
- LG Optimus L3 Ii
- LG Optimus L7ii
- LG Optimus L5 Dual
- LG Optimus L7 Dual
- LG Optimus F3
- LG Optimus F3q
- LG Optimus L2 Ii
- LG Optimus L4 Ii
- LG Optimus F6
- LG Act
- LG Lucid 2
- LG Optimus F7
- Sony Xperia M
- Lenovo A820
- Feya F1thl W8
- Vico Sync Five
In the meantime, WhatsApp has launched a new camera mode for its Android app users. In the new feature, the WhatsApp users will be able to record videos hands-free. Right now, the WhatsApp users need to tap and hold the camera button to record videos. However, with the new feature, they can simply switch to video mode.
