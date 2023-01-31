Home

WhatsApp Will Not Work on THESE Old Phones From Today | Check Full List Here

New Delhi: Attention WhatsApp users, if you are using an Apple iPhone 6, first-generation iPhone SE, or any old Android phone, then take note. As per a report by HT Tech, Meta-owned WhatsApp will stop working on some of the old smartphones from February 1, 2023.

However, if you want to operate WhatsApp on an Android phone, it must be running on Android version 4.0.3 or new one. In the similar manner, the iOS version 12 and above will support WhatsApp. On the other side, the devices running on OS versions older than these will no longer support WhatsApp.

Here’s the full list of phones that will stop supporting WhatsApp

Apple iPhone 6S

Apple iPhone 6S Plus

Apple iPhone SE (1st Gen)

Samsung Galaxy Core

Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite

Samsung Galaxy Ace 2

Samsung Galaxy S3 Mini

Samsung Galaxy Trend Ii

Samsung Galaxy X Cover 2

Vinco Darknight

Archos 53 Platinum

ZTE V956 – Umi X2

ZTE Grand S Flex

ZTE Grand Memo

Huawei Ascend Mate

Huawei Ascend G740

Huawei Ascend D2

LG Optimus L3 Ii Dual

LG Optimus L5 Ii

LG Optimus F5

LG Optimus L3 Ii

LG Optimus L7ii

LG Optimus L5 Dual

LG Optimus L7 Dual

LG Optimus F3

LG Optimus F3q

LG Optimus L2 Ii

LG Optimus L4 Ii

LG Optimus F6

LG Act

LG Lucid 2

LG Optimus F7

Sony Xperia M

Lenovo A820

Feya F1thl W8

Vico Sync Five

In the meantime, WhatsApp has launched a new camera mode for its Android app users. In the new feature, the WhatsApp users will be able to record videos hands-free. Right now, the WhatsApp users need to tap and hold the camera button to record videos. However, with the new feature, they can simply switch to video mode.