New Delhi: All Android phones running on Android 2.3.7 operating system and iPhones running on iOS7 will not support WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging app, from February 1, 2020. According to the FAQ section of WhatsApp, users of these Android phones and iPhones will no longer be able to create new accounts, nor would they be able to verify existing accounts.

WhatsApp further notes that users with very old Android phones and iPhones will be the only ones who will be affected this. Considering most smartphone users change their phones in some years, most Android phone and iPhone users need not worry as WhatsApp will continue to work on their phones.

However, WhatsApp’s end of support will not affect many users as people change and update their phones regularly. Only those people who are still using old Android phones and iPhones will be affected.

According to a tweet posted by WABetainfo, WhatsApp will also no longer support devices running on iOS8 or lower. However, they can still use WhatsApp on iOS 8 but won’t be able to verify the account if they reinstall it. The iOS 8 compatibility will be fully removed on February 1, 2020.

WhatsApp has been adding up new features regularly and some of these features require powerful phones and newer Android and iOS versions to function properly. Features like playing videos directly inside the chat window, fingerprint authentications etc are resource heavy and require powerful phones with enough RAM and newer OS. WhatsApp has said that some of the phones won’t be able to support the feature that it plans to bring in future and that is why it is ending the support for them, a report if the Business Today said.