WhatsApp Working on Broadcast Channel Conversation Along With 12 New Features
The features include full-width messaging interface in the conversation, verification status, number of followers, mute notification button, handles, real followers count, shortcuts, channel description, mute notification toggle, visibility status, privacy, and reporting, the report said.
San Francisco: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a broadcast channel conversation on Android, including 12 new features. The ability to view channels is under development and it will be available to beta testers in a future update of the app, according to WABetaInfo. The company is working on implementing numerous channel features in order to provide users with the best possible experience once channels are released.
