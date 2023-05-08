Home

Technology

WhatsApp Working On New ‘Channels Lists’ Feature On iOS

WhatsApp Working On New ‘Channels Lists’ Feature On iOS

According to WABetaInfo, the new feature will be listed within the Status tab, which is now called "Updates", where both status updates and channels are shown.

WhatsApp has announced two new updates around 'Polls' and 'Sharing with Captions' on its platform to make chats a little more fun and productive.

San Francisco: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new “channels list” feature on iOS, a new one-to-many tool for broadcasting information from people users wish to get news from. According to WABetaInfo, the new feature will be listed within the Status tab, which is now called “Updates”, where both status updates and channels are shown.

In particular, status updates will always be displayed horizontally in order to provide more space for the channels list. Channels will instead be displayed in the section where status updates are listed, the report said.

You may like to read

Moreover, the company will give users complete control over which channels they follow, and when they do so, the action will be kept private.

In addition, the report mentioned that channels will support handles, allowing users to easily search and access preferred updates.

The channels list feature is under development and it will be released in a future update of the app, the report stated.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp has announced two new updates around ‘Polls’ and ‘Sharing with Captions’ on its platform to make chats a little more fun and productive.

In the Polls feature, the company has introduced three options — Create Single-Vote Polls, Search for Polls in Your Chats, and Stay Updated on Poll Results, while, the company introduced the ‘Sharing with Captions’ feature, which will now let users forward media with captions.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Technology News on India.com.