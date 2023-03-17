Home

Technology

WhatsApp Working on New Chat Attachment Menu for Android Beta

WhatsApp Working on New Chat Attachment Menu for Android Beta

The new chat attachment menu is currently under development, and is expected to be released in a future update of the application.

WhatsApp working on new chat attachment menu for Android beta.(Photo Credit: IANS)

San Francisco: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a redesigned chat attachment menu for Android beta. The tweaked chat attachment menu is more clearer and offers a better user-friendly experience, reports WABetaInfo.

The new chat attachment menu is currently under development, and is expected to be released in a future update of the application. Earlier this month, the messaging platform was working on a redesigned chat attachment menu for iOS beta.

You may like to read

Meanwhile, it was reported that WhatsApp was rolling out a new feature on Android beta which will display profile icons within group chats. This feature will help users to better identify group members by showing profile icons, making it easier to involve in group conversations.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest News News on India.com.