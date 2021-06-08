Instant messaging app WhatsApp is working on a new Flash Call feature that will help users log in to accounts instantly. WhatsApp is constantly working to improve itself; it can be gauged from the fact that the app keeps on launching more than one feature to upgrade itself day by day. Currently, a 6-digit verification code is sent to the phone to log in to WhatsApp. According to the report, WhatsApp will make a flash call for verification in the new update. Also Read - WhatsApp Tips and Tricks: How to Read Deleted WhatsApp Messages?

The new feature is developing under WhatsApp beta for the Android 2.21.11.7 update. This update will allow the user to get an automatic verification method through Flash calls. According to the report of WABetainfo, with the help of WhatsApp’s new feature Flash Call, your phone number will now be verified automatically. Now users will not need OTT for account verification, the 6-digit OTP verification number. Also Read - Know How to Read Deleted Messages on WhatsApp | WatsApp Tips And Tricks | Watch Video

After the arrival of the new WhatsApp Flash Call, the account will be verified with the help of Flash Call instead of OTP when the user’s log-in to the account. For Flash Call, users will have to give permission to the app to log in to the phone. After this, the account will be automatically logged in on the arrival of flash call for WhatsApp verification on the phone. Also Read - WhatsApp To Soon Let You Access Account from 4 Linked Devices

According to the report, WhatsApp will call your phone number and then cut the call automatically. After this, WhatsApp will check your call logs to see if the call has been received on your phone from WhatsApp itself. In this way, you will be able to log in without a verification code.

According to WABetaInfo: “WhatsApp will call your phone number and then automatically end the call, verifying that the last phone number in your phone’s log is equal to the number that gives you the 6-digit code. This phone number is always different, so there is no way to trick this method, ensuring a safe experience.”

Through this new feature, users will be able to log in much faster than the SMS verification process. This feature will prove to be even more effective once the multi-device feature is introduced. Through the Multi-device feature, you will be able to use the same WhatsApp account on four devices simultaneously. At present, you can only run one account on one phone.

WhatsApp OTP Scam/Fraud

While creating a new WhatsApp account or setting up WhatsApp on a new device, WhatsApp sends an OTP to that mobile number. Only after filling this OTP, the new WhatsApp account or WhatsApp account is activated on the new device. Hackers are taking the help of this OTP feature to hack a user’s WhatsApp account.

Scammers first send you a message claiming that your friend is in trouble. Many times, these hackers can send messages from your friend’s number itself. To hack a user’s WhatsApp account, a hacker does the same thing as a user who starts a WhatsApp account. The hacker enters your mobile number on WhatsApp in a device, after which you get OTP after which he asks you for help. As soon as you share the OTP, you will get logged out from your WhatsApp account and the hacker will start using WhatsApp on your device from your number.