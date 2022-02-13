New Delhi: Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new feature that will allow its users to set a cover photo on their WhatsApp profile. According to WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, the instant messaging app is working on a new way to manage the WhatsApp catalog, “WhatsApp is now working on another feature for WhatsApp Business accounts: the ability to set a cover photo, in a future update.” Available!”Also Read - Meta Activates Elections Operations Centre to Curb Hate Speech, Misinformation Spread Amid Assembly Polls in 5 States

WABetaInfo has further informed that it is not planned for standard WhatsApp user accounts but the new feature is currently being developed on WhatsApp Business. "When this feature is enabled for beta testers, there will be some changes to your Business Profile settings," WABetaInfo said.

The latest feature on WhatsApp will be enabled through the addition of a camera button in the business settings. "WhatsApp is planning to introduce a camera button in your Business Settings: you can select a photo or take a new one to use as the cover photo." This will allow other users, including the standard WhatsApp user accounts visiting the new business profile to view the cover photo. This will work even if the screenshot has been taken from WhatsApp Business for iOS, "WhatsApp is planning to introduce the same feature on WhatsApp Business for Android as well."

As the new feature is still under development, no release date has not been revealed yet.

Meanwhile, the messaging platform is also reportedly working towards releasing the ‘Community’ feature in a future update. As per WABetaInfo, Community is a private place where group admins will have more control over some groups on WhatsApp. The report said that WhatsApp Community is like a group chat and group admins are able to link other groups in the Community.