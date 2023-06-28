Home

A ‘Wheel-Less Bicycle’ Is Breaking The Internet: Can It Be The New Thing?

A YouTuber shared a video where he built a 'wheel-less' bicycle and it making our heads turn.

The bicyle runs on rotating elements to help it move forward and background. (Photo: Video Grab/YouTube - The Q)

New Delhi: We have come a long way from ancient tools to the latest technological advancements. Discoveries and inventions have made our lives easier and better. The invention of wheels was an elegant engineering marvel that changed our lives. Wheels served as the basis the foundation of several innovative technologies and introduced the auto industry. Our cars, bikes, and bicycles wouldn’t exist if wheels were not invented. But, what if we tell you that a ‘wheel-less’ bicycle does exist and it is making our heads turn?

A US-based YouTuber made us pause for a second with the wacky and creative design of a bicycle with no ‘wheels’. The YouTuber named ‘Q’, an engineer by qualification shared a video where he combined physics and engineering to build a ‘wheel-less’ bicycle.

How The ‘Wheel-Less’ Bicycle Works

The bicycle, which does not have circled wheels, runs on rotating elements to help it move forward and background. The bicycle works almost like how a tank works. The rotating belts help the bicycle push forward and background. The YouTuber used linear metal with chains on the rim of the bicycle and a rubber element on the chain that would help with the thrust.

Is It Really A ‘Wheel-Less’ Bicycle?

Can we call it a ‘wheel-less’ bicycle? Technically, no as the bicycle still relies on the rotating belts. You can pedal away with those rotating belts attached to the circle-less wheels. However, the speed of this bicycle is arguable and we are still not sure if it works on high terrain. It is just a custom design bicycle and the YouTuber looked like he had to put an extra effort to push the vehicle around. But, it is definitely an innovative cool build.

“From a distance, it looks like it is being dragged across the ground scraping metal. Up close it sounds like it is being dragged across the ground scraping metal. Definitely a cool build,” commented a user on the post.

