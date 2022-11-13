When Is Twitter Blue Coming Back? Elon Musk Responds

Elon Musk confirmed that Twitter Blue services will be back after the company paused its services after facing criticism over the menace of fake accounts.

Twitter CEO Elon earlier introduced a gray 'Official' page for government and public figures, but "killed" it some hours later. (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Sunday confirmed that Blue services will be back after the company paused it after facing criticism over the menace of fake accounts. Twitter Blue will ‘probably’ be back by the end of next week, Elon Musk said.

Twitter had paused its Blue service with verification after facing a slew of criticism last week as people bought the verified badge with Blue service, created fake accounts imitating big brands like Eli Lilly and Mario, and posted false tweets that left several brands embarrassed and had to issue statements.

When a follower asked Elon Musk when can we expect Blue service to be back, he replied: “Probably end of next week”.

The new Twitter CEO earlier introduced a gray ‘Official’ page for government and public figures, but “killed” it some hours later.

In yet another flip-flop, Musk again brought back the gray ‘Official’ verification badge for some accounts in select parts of the world, as impersonated accounts flourished on the platform. However, these “Official” badges are not visible in all countries and most of the gray badges are visible within the US at the moment.

Musk also said that Twitter Spaces, live audio conversations on the platform, should evolve as “it has potential to be truly great”.

Twitter Spaces is a live audio conversation feature within the app that allows users with more than 600 followers to create audio chat rooms as hosts or join them as speakers or listeners. “Twitter drives a massive number of clicks to other websites/apps. Biggest click driver on the Internet by far,” said Musk.

He has said that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. “We will keep what works & change what doesn’t,” the new Twitter CEO posted.