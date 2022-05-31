Google Payment: Digital Payments in India witnessed a major jump in last 8 years, especially after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced demonitisation in 2016. Companies like Google Pay, PayTm, PayPal, Phone Pay have created a huge customer base for themselves. These apps enable users to make payments in third-party apps or friends or local stores near you simply by responding by the “Pay” option to their requests on the app. In this article, we will talk about how the user can block someone on Google Pay using Android phone or iPhone,Also Read - FASTag: How To Check Balance Online, Using SMS | A Step-by-step Guide

Those who have been using the Google Pay for long might have noticed that at times some unknown person requests to send money on Google Pay and that is totally possible as the sender just needs to have your Google Pay registered phone number to find you on the app.

These numbers are of one-time-use and clearly no wants to wants to engage with such unwanted messages or requests on this platform, so the best option is to report such users or block them.

For the convenience of the Google Pay users, we have mentioned the steps through which they can block other person using Android phone:

Open the Google Pay app

Open the chatbox of the user you want to block

Tap on three vertical lines on the top left corner and select “Block”

You can unblock the person by following the same steps and selecting “Unblock”.

(Notably, if you block a user on Google Pay, you will be blocking them on some other Google products, such as Photos and Hangouts. )

How to block someone on Google Pay using an iPhone or iPad

Open the Google Pay app on iPhone/iPad

From the bottom of your screen, slide up to see your contacts

Tap on the name of the person you want to block

Tap on “more” and then select “Block”

In case you change your mind, you can always follow the same steps and tap on “Unblock” this time.