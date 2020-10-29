New Delhi: As people across the world are adapting to the monotonous lifestyle and the new normal of working from home due to the ongoing pandemic, the internet is filled with various kinds of interesting content from social media users. While most of the users might share how much they are missing their life before pandemic, some users are also making the best of it by adopting new hobbies. Also Read - COVID-19 Antibodies May Provide Immunity For At Least 5 Months: Study

Amid this situation, the tech giant Google shared an interesting post on its Instagram handle that received huge appreciation among the netizens. The company shared a series of work from home scenarios and captioned it saying, "Which WFH style best describes you?"

The scenarios showcased nine different rooms where each room presented its own work from home story. In one of the rooms, we can see a woman working on her laptop, while her husband is trying to control the kids in the other room. Similarly, in another room a man can be seen sitting and working from a messy bedroom. Therefore, from messy to organised, the scenarios portray real yet different situations that people face in their daily lives at present.