Who is Jeff Dean? Google’s chief scientist quits after 27 years to launch AI startup Discovery Loop

Jeff Dean, one of Google's earliest employees and a pioneering figure in artificial intelligence, has stepped down as the company's Chief Scientist after 27 years to co-found AI startup Discovery Loop.

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Who is Jeff Dean? Google's chief scientist quits after 27 years to launch AI startup Discovery Loop(Photo Credit: X@JeffDean)

Popular tech giant Google announced a major reshuffling of its Artificial Intelligence leadership team, as its head scientist, Jeff Dean, departs. Dean has held this position with the tech company for almost three decades and is the latest in a series of high-profile exits as the tech giant intensifies efforts to strengthen its position to stay ahead in the AI space.

Who is Jeff Dean and why is he important to Google?

Sharing a post on X, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said,”@DemisHassabis is stepping up to become Chair of @GoogleDeepMind & Chief Scientist of Alphabet, in addition to leading @IsomorphicLabs. He’ll be able to dedicate his time and focus on shaping the future of AGI and scientific discovery. It’s work that is vitally important to Alphabet and humanity, and I can’t imagine a better person than Demis to do it. He’ll stay closely connected to Koray and the GDM teams.”

“@Koraykv will become the SVP, @GoogleDeepMind, responsible for all aspects of model development, GDM research, and @Geminiapp & dev teams. Koray has been at GDM for 13 years and is a world-renowned expert in the field, starting our deep learning team and driving breakthroughs like WaveNet & DQN. GDM is in great hands!,” the post further reads.

Just shared some changes we’re making to the teams at @GoogleDeepMind.@DemisHassabis is stepping up to become Chair of @GoogleDeepMind & Chief Scientist of Alphabet, in addition to leading @IsomorphicLabs. He’ll be able to dedicate his time and focus on shaping the future of… — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) August 5, 2026

Jeff Dean, chief scientist of Google and one of its first employees, has announced that he is leaving the position after 27 years, to start his own AI startup, Discovery Loop. In the company’s blogpost, Sundar Pichai said, “Lastly, after an incredible 27-year run, Jeff Dean is at a moment where he wants to try something new, and we’re excited to support him in that. Jeff and Google Senior Fellow Sanjay Ghemawat are launching an independent public benefit corporation to accelerate discoveries in ML, science, and engineering. Jeff and Sanjay helped to drive some of the most significant technology transitions, from our early search infrastructure to the neural networks that helped create the modern AI era. On a personal note, it’s been a privilege to work alongside Jeff and Sanjay, and I wish them all the best! We’ll continue to work with them as a founding investor and Cloud partner, and collaborate on a research framework for ML systems and related infrastructure advances.”

Alongside the chief scientist’s exit, senior Google executives Sanjay Ghemawat, Oriol Vinyals, and Quoc Le have also departed to join Discovery Loop. In a long post, Jeff Dean, chief scientist of Google said, “Tomorrow will be my last day at Google after 27 years, and watching it grow from 25 people to 190,000+ has been an amazing journey. Below is a note I shared with many people internally at Google today. An excerpt is: It has been an absolute pleasure to work with you and to help build some of the most widely used and impactful products of all time. As a kid, I dreamed of helping build software that would be used by many people, and Google now has thirteen products used by more than a billion people (amazing!).”

What did Jeff Dean say in his farewell message to Google employees?

Talking about his future plan, Dean said, “My longtime friends and collaborators Sanjay Ghemawat, Oriol Vinyals and Quoc Le and I have been excitedly discussing how AI can help discover new things with the right kinds of automated loops. It’s a big step, but we’ve decided to leave Google to co-found Discovery Loop, a new public benefit corporation whose mission is to automate machine learning, science, and engineering to accelerate discoveries and progress. Ambitious as it sounds, we believe this approach can make meaningful progress against many of the NAE Grand Challenge problems (https://www.nae.edu/20782/grand-challenges-project), and we are excited about trying something new, in a smaller setting. Sundar and Alphabet have been very understanding and are helping to support us along with outside investors. We leave with the belief that Google and Gemini are extremely well positioned for amazing impact in the future and we will all be cheering you on from outside!”

“I joined Google in mid-1999, and I’m currently Google’s Chief Scientist, focusing on AI advances for Google DeepMind and Google Research. My areas of focus include machine learning and AI and applications of AI to problems that help billions of people in societally beneficial ways. I have a broad variety of interests, including machine learning, large-scale distributed systems, computer systems performance, compression techniques, information retrieval, application of machine learning to search and other related problems, microprocessor architecture, compiler optimizations, and the development of new products that organize information in new and interesting ways. My Google Scholar page has a complete list of research papers I have co-authored,” reads Dean’s Google profile.

Tomorrow will be my last day at Google after 27 years, and watching it grow from 25 people to 190,000+ has been an amazing journey. Below is a note I shared with many people internally at Google today. An excerpt is: It has been an absolute pleasure to work with you and to help… pic.twitter.com/o3aRNLkssA — Jeff Dean (@JeffDean) August 5, 2026

The exit of Jeff Dean along with three senior AI leaders has sparked fresh concerns about Google’s ability to retain top talent as competition in artificial intelligence intensifies. The development weighed on investor sentiment, with Google’s shares declining more than 3% during Wednesday’s trading on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).