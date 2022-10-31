New Delhi: As Tesla CEO Elon Musk took over as Twitter CEO, the microblogging site is reportedly planning to revise its entire user verification process. This was confirmed by Elon Musk himself in a tweet on Sunday, “Whole verification process is being revamped right now”.Also Read - Twitter's Character Limit To Be Increased? Elon Musk Has THIS To Say

The whole verification process is being revamped right now — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 30, 2022

Musk's reply tweet came to a Twitter thread when a tech venture capitalist Sriram Krishnan wrote: "Now that the word is out: I'm helping out @elonmusk with Twitter temporarily with some other great people. I believe this is a hugely important company and can have great impact on the world and Elon is the person to make it happen. (sic)."

Twitter is considering charging for the coveted blue check mark verifying the identity of its account holder, technology newsletter Platformer reported on Sunday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

Users would have to subscribe to Twitter Blue at $4.99 a month or lose their “verified” badges if the project moves forward, according to the report.

Musk has not made a final decision and the project could still be scrapped but according to Platformer it is likely that verification will become a part of Twitter Blue.

Earlier on Sunday, The Verge reported that Twitter will increase the subscription price for Twitter Blue, which also verifies users, from $4.99 a month to $19.99 a month, citing internal correspondence seen by them.

Twitter Blue was launched in June last year as the platform’s first subscription service, which offers “exclusive access to premium features” on a monthly subscription basis including an option to edit tweets.

The feature to edit tweets was also made available earlier this month after Musk launched a Twitter poll in April asking his millions of followers whether they wanted an edit button. Over 70% had said yes.

Musk has also requested that logged-out users visiting Twitter’s site be redirected to Explore page which shows trending tweets, according to a separate Vergereport on Sunday citing employees who were familiar with the matter.