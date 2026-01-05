Home

Why Bharat Taxi is adding 45,000 users daily before its national launch…

Government-backed Bharat Taxi is recording strong early adoption, adding up to 45,000 users daily, as authorities prepare for a phased nationwide rollout of the cooperative-based ride-hailing platform in 2026.

New Delhi: A government-backed ride hailing app Bharat Taxi has seen large numbers of early users sign up for the service as it is set to launch across the country in 2026. The app, developed as a cooperative-led platform to rival private aggregators, has been one of a series of digital mobility services expanded by the government for passengers and drivers.

Sources said that Bharat Taxi app has seen around 40,000-45,000 new users signing up for the service in the days since its limited launch. The platform has seen more than four lakh registered users since its release on Android and iOS platforms, according to the official Twitter handle of the Ministry of Cooperation.

The Bharat Taxi app has made it into the top 15 ride-hailing apps on both Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store. The driver version of the Bharat Taxi app also features in the top 20 transport apps on Google’s Play Store.

Some of the Recent Developments and Features of Bharat Taxi App

The app was formally launched under the cooperative model as an alternative to existing aggregators and rideshare services. The platform’s cooperative format is intended to give drivers more power by slashing or removing commissions and allowing them to keep more of their fares. The platform currently offers bookings for taxis, auto-rickshaws, and bike taxis. Real-time location tracking and fare cards that show expected costs upfront are among the app’s features. The app also has some add-on features including metro tickets and rentals that can be used for longer terms of vehicles.

The Bharat Taxi app features a few safety options, such as buttons for getting in touch with the police, contacting registered emergency contacts, and connecting with the in-app safety squad. All of this information is included in the app’s primary navigation menus.

The platform is said to conduct verifications and background checks on drivers as they join the service. Multilingual support and 24×7 customer care are available in the app. Union ministers including Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah previously announced the government would eventually cut driver reliance on the two aggregators by offering Bharat Taxi as an alternative under the cooperative model to the two major existing platforms like Ola and Uber.

What Officials are Saying and the Platform’s Positioning?

Officials in the Ministry of Cooperation say the user growth was the first stage of the rollout of the national launch of Bharat Taxi that will continue to expand across India through the rest of 2026. The government agency has also positioned the app’s early growth as part of the government’s focus on building self-reliant digital infrastructure for India and boosting cooperative participation in gig and platform work.

What’s next and Expansion Plans?

Bharat Taxi is on track to launch nationwide in phases in 2026, following early uptake since its soft launch. It was trialed in select regions like the National Capital Region and parts of Gujarat with expansion to other Indian metro cities. The platform will be rolled out to more locations based on how well users and drivers continue to join the service and it proves reliable as it scales from early phases.

