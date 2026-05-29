Delhi AC blast: Why overheating air conditioners pose a serious risk during heatwaves

Delhi AC blast: Air conditioners catching fire has been on the rise in India, especially during the ongoing heatwave in the northern and central parts of the country. Here's a look at why AC units are catching fire and how to prevent them

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AC unit has been catching fire amid extreme heatwave. Image Credit: AI-generated image

Delhi AC blast: Dhanendra Kumar, retired IAS officer and the first chairman of the Competition Commission of India, recently passed away due a fire triggered by a suspected air conditioner blast at his residence in South Delhi. This has brought back the attention on electrical safety during India’s brutal summer months.

Officials said the fire at Kumar’s house in Hauz Khas may have originated from an air-conditioner’s indoor unit. Kumar later died due to smoke inhalation, and his son suffered injuries in the incident.

With temperatures on the rise in northern and central India, the stress on air conditioners is extremely high with units running for longer hours than before. Paired with poor maintenance and unstable electricity supply can turn cooling appliances into a fire hazard.

Also Read: What is ‘Ton’ in air conditioners and how it manages cooling capacity viz. 1, 1.5, and 2 tons?

Nearly 60 per cent of fire cases in Delhi are related to electrical faults, according to the Delhi Fire Services. These incidents are often caused by short-circuits, overheating, overloading and low-quality electrical equipment.

What is the reason for AC units catching fire?

Overheating is considered one of the biggest reasons behind such incidents. In peak summer, air-conditioners are often used continuously for several hours, putting immense pressure on the compressor, the heart of the unit. Without adequate cooling time, the system can overheat internally, raising the risk of fire and, in some cases, explosions.

Electrical short-circuiting is another major issue. Electrical circuits can heat up significantly when current passes through them for long durations. If the overheating becomes severe, wires may melt and start a fire. MCBs are generally designed to trip automatically during unsafe loads, but a faulty MCB can cause the entire safety mechanism to fail.

Voltage fluctuation is yet another issue. The sudden spike and drop in power supply can damage compressors and electrical components within the AC. Refrigerant gas leakage can also become dangerous. Damaged pipes or faulty components, AC loses cooling efficiency and is forced to work harder. This can overheat the system.

Poor maintenance can make matters worse for your AC while old wiring should be checked as well. Insulation around wires can crack, connections may loosen, and electrical joints can deteriorate.

How to keep AC units healthy?

In a bid to protect your AC, the compressor should be given periodic breaks to recover. Thus, the AC should be turned off for some time throughout the day and night. Smart timers and automated AC control systems can help optimise usage and reduce excessive strain on the unit.

Also Read: How to Install an Air Conditioner: A Step-by-Step Guide

Miniature circuit breakers (MCBs) can also be used to prevent electrical short circuiting. Using stabilisers in places which witness a lot of voltage fluctuation is also recommended. One of the best ways to get all the issues in your AC sorted is by get proper maintenance of the units.

Precautions to keep in mind

Ensure indoor and outdoor wiring connections are tight and properly installed.

Regularly clean air filters to maintain airflow.

Keep the outdoor unit free from clutter.

Set the AC temperature between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius to reduce pressure on the system.

Set the AC temperature between 24 and 26 degrees Celsius to reduce pressure on the system. Use only authorised technicians for installation or repairs.

Check that circuit breakers and fuses are functioning properly.

With inputs from agencies