Will ChatGPT Replace Humans? Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy Responds

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy revealed key details on the popularity of ChatGPT, the future of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and implications on human jobs.

Narayana Murthy believes human mind is the "most flexible instrument" and ChatGPT can never replace humans. (Photo: IANS)

New Delhi: ChatGPT, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbot, has created quite a buzz in the tech sector. There have been fears about ChatGPT replacing humans and thereby, causing more job loss. Infosys founder Narayana Murthy revealed key details on the popularity of ChatGPT, its future and implications on human jobs.

“I have used ChatGPT. My son introduced me to it a few months ago. It provides you the knowledge and then you can use it further as per your creativity,” Narayana Murthy said while speaking on the sidelines of NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum 2023, according to a report by Business Today.

Narayana Murthy believes human mind is the “most flexible instrument” and ChatGPT can never replace humans. “Even in 1977-78, there were programme generators that had come in and so everybody feared for jobs but that didn’t happen. Because the human mind is the most flexible instrument. So, it was then used to help bigger problems with human creativity and tech together. ChatGPT is a good one but we must use it as a base and then use it to show our creativity and solve bigger problems but be it ChatGPT or AI, it will never replace humans,” Murthy said.

Several Companies Restrict ChatGPT Use

Earlier, US financial services major, JPMorgan Chase, restricted employees from using ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, as the buzzy AI chatbot explodes in popularity. The bank did not restrict the use of the popular artificial intelligence chatbot due to any specific incident. It was unclear how many employees used the chatbot or for what purposes, reports The Wall Street Journal, citing sources.

Moreover, apart from JPMorgan, other organisations have also blocked access to ChatGPT. Last week, US-based Verizon Communications blocked the chatbot from its corporate systems, saying it could lose ownership of customer information or source code that its employees typed into ChatGPT.

During the first week of January, public schools in New York City banned the chatbot from their networks and devices, said the report.

Earlier this week, China slammed ChatGPT, saying it is spreading US government “misinformation” and directing Internet companies not to use it in their applications. Chinese regulators told Tencent and Ant Group, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba Group, not to offer ChatGPT services to the public, reports Nikkei Asia.

