PUBG Mobile India Launch Latest Updates: Even though the Centre has made it clear that the PUBG Mobile India will not be launched in the country anytime soon, there is a video that was uploaded on YouTube with the news saying the second trailer of PUBG India might be released between January 15 and 19 this year. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Lite: List of Countries Where The Royale Game Can be Played in 2021

“The teaser will contain few of the biggest PUBG Content Creators of India,” the post stated. If this post is to be believed, then it is definitely good news for all the game players who have been waiting for PUBG’s return in India. Also Read - Is PUBG Mobile India Download Link Available Now? Will it be Released in March? Check Latest Updates Here

As per earlier updates, the PUBG Corporation is trying to meet the government officials to fix an appointment to initiate talks on PUBG Mobile India relaunch. Moreover, the PUBG is strengthening its team in India to handle the operations of PUBG Mobile India. The country head is Aneesh Aravind who has previously worked with Tencent. Also Read - FAU-G Registration Link Out, Akshay Kumar Shares Official Anthem; Game to be Launched on January 26

The new members in the team are Akash Jumde (Visual Content Designer), Piyush Agarwal (Finance Manager), Arpita Priyadarshini (Senior Community Manager) and Karan Pathak (Senior Esports Manager). All the newly recruited people for Krafton’s team were previously a part of Tencent, who has the publishing rights for PUBGM’s Global version.

Trying its best to come back to India, PUBG Mobile India has registered as a new company with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs with a paid-up investment of Rs 5 lakh.

When will PUBG be released?

Media reports suggest that PUBG Mobile India could be launched in late February or early March as the release date of FAUG has been declared.

Making it more user friendly, PUBG Mobile India has been customised for Indian gamers but if you click on the PUBG Mobile India download links, they will take you to the Korean version.