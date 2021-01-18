PUBG Mobile India Latest Update: Going by the earlier updates, many PUBG fans across India are waiting for the launch of the royale game on Tuesday. Will PUBG Mobile India be released in India on Tuesday? Can PUBG fans access the game on the first day of its release? Fans of the royale games are asking question after question as the date for the launch of the game is nearing. Also Read - PUBG Mobile Kr Version 1.2 Update: Follow These Steps to Download Game Via APK Link

The speculation came after old updates suggested that the PUBG Mobile India will be launched in India on January 19. The claim got massive attention after the trailer of the game was launched on January 15, sparking hopes in millions of mobile gamers about the relaunch of the action royale game.

Earlier, some reports also claimed that PUBG Mobile India would be relaunched in the second and third week of January. still, some other reports claimed it is highly unlikely that PUBG Mobile India would be launched in India before March. Moreover, a video surfacing on YouTube claimed that PUBG Mobile India could launch anytime between January 15 and January 19!

It is to be noted a trailer has been released talking about a potential launch of PUBG Mobile India. Lakhs of PUBG lovers in India are eagerly waiting for the launch of PUBG Mobile India and the speculations over the relaunch are likely to continue.

Last year in December, PUBG Corporation was in news by making two major announcements that raised the hopes of lakhs of PUBG fans in India. Parent company Krafton Inc recently appointed Aneesh Aravind as new country manager for India, sending a message that the launch of PUBG Mobile India was on the cards. As per media reports, Krafton Inc inducted four more people into the team to take care of the launch of PUBG Mobile India. It is learnt that these four inductees were part of Tencent, the company which has got the rights for PUBG Mobile’s Global version.

However, PUBG Corporation and the Government of India have not made any official statement on the relaunch of the game so far. In the meantime, it must be noted that FAU-G (Fearless and United Guards), is set to release on January 26.

Notably, PUBG was banned in India on September 2 last year along with 118 more Chinese mobile applications as these apps posed a serious threat to the national security and sovereignty of the country.