PUBG Mobile Latest Updates: Not just 2020, the PUBG corporation has made massive plan for the New Year to expend its base and business across the globe. The PUBG Mobile has had an interesting ride in 2020, and it claims to get bigger and better in 2021 by further going ahead with new plans. Also Read - PUBG Mobile: These Countries Lift Restriction on Royale Game | Will India Withdraw Ban Too?

Releasing a video message, PUBG Mobile Director James Yang unveiled the road map for what is in store for PUBG Mobile Esports in 2021. According to updates, the path for PUBG Mobile is simple– it starts with Club Open in the first quarter and third quarter and then Pro League will take place in quarter two and four. However, the same suit will follow in the third quarter till they reach the global stage and take part in PUBG Global Championship. Also Read - PUBG in Reality? Three Gamers Stage Real-Life Battle Royale Game, Video Goes Viral | Watch

In the video message, the director also announced that registrations for PUBG Mobile Club Open 2021 Spring Split would start from January 1 2021, and close on January 24 2021. Also Read - PUBG Mobile India Launch Date: What's The Current Status ? When is it Releasing? Check All Latest Updates Here

He further announced that in 2021, there will be seven more pro leagues for specific regions. The new regions that would also have a PUBG Pro League in the future include Commonwealth of Independent States, Arabia Region, Turkey, Western Europe, North America, Latin America and Brazil.

In 2020, PUBG Mobile had an array of events in which many teams took place and now the top 16 of those will fight it out at the PMGC finals dated from January 21 to January 24, 2021.

To make its return to India, PUBG Mobile has appointed new India country head after a series of uneventful updates and no-go from the Ministry of Electronic and Information Technology. Moreover, the PUBG Mobile India has appointed a country manager– Aneesh Aravind.

After its ban in India in September, there is no update on when PUBGM India will get launched in the country. However, the ministry hasn’t granted a single hearing to PUBG officials.

According to report, Krafton Inc has added more people to the team in India. The team now includes Akash Jumde who has been appointed as the Visual Content Designer, Piyush Agarwal as the Finance Manager, Arpita Priyadarshini is the Senior Community Manager and Karan Pathak is appointed as the Senior Esports Manager.